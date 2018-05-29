The new cabin design is strongly masculine, with an overall color scheme of black and gray with embedded carbon fiber elements.

Lufthansa Technik has launched a unique sportive variant of its Mercedes-Benz VIP aircraft cabin called ‘Inspired by AMG.’

This second evolution of the completion center’s luxury-automobile-inspired interior combines the dynamic architecture of the Mercedes-Benz Style cabin featuring its characteristic flowing DNA helix, with the ‘Sensual Purity’ design style of Daimler AG. Mercedes-AMG is a subsidiary of Daimler.

“Based on large international interest and positive feedback [on our original Mercedes-Benz interior], we decided to develop a second variant, said Wieland Timm, senior sales director, for VIP and special mission aircraft.

“We want to reach new customer groups with a strong affinity for a unique sportive design,” he said.

“That’s why we took inspiration from Mercedes-AMG and their worldwide successful performance and sports cars.”

Martin Bremer, designer of Mercedes-Benz Style notes that AMG stands for “Performance Luxury: passion for the aesthetic of power.”

“With our new variant of the Lufthansa Technik VIP cabin,” he says, “we give you a glimpse into this world.”