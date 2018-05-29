Lufthansa Technik has already developed and unveiled an ACJ350 XWB VVIP interior concept called ‘Welcome Home.’

German completions center Lufthansa Technik has become an approved outfitter for VVIP ACJ350 XWB aircraft following extensive evaluation by Airbus Corporate Jets.

The evaluation included overall quality, adherence to deadlines and technical planning.

“To become one of the few approved outfitting centers for the ACJ350 XWB is a very important milestone for our customer acquisition activities regarding completions and modifications for this new aircraft type,” said senior sales director Wieland Timm.

“Our comprehensive MRO experience due to daily technical services on the commercial A350 XWB fleets of Lufthansa and other customers over the last two years gives us a unique expertise,” he said.