Honda Aircraft unveiled the “HondaJet Elite” upgraded twin-engine light jet Sunday evening at EBACE with an extended range, noise attenuating engine inlets, full-service galley, new paint options and other features.

The new aircraft, in development for the past two years, was unveiled at a hangar party at Jet Aviation ahead of EBACE 2018.

The $5.25 million HondaJet Elite has achieved a 17% range increase to 1,437 nm and is equipped with a newly developed attenuating inlet structure that lines each engine to reduce high-frequency noise and increase cabin quietness, the company said.

The HondaJet Elite includes updated Garmin 3000 avionics, two-tone executive leather seats, a belted lavatory and Bongiovi Aviation speakerless in-cabin audio system integrated into the interior panel.

“The HondaJet Elite represents Honda Aircraft’s continued commitment to performance, efficiency and environment creating new value in business aviation,” said Michimasa Fujino, Honda Aircraft Co. president and CEO. “The result of innovation, design and engineering, our new aircraft features several performance and comfort enhancements that, once again, set a new standard in aviation.”

The aircraft is more fuel efficient than others in its category and emits fewer greenhouse gases than similar-sized twin-engine business jets, Fujino said.

To support the longer range, the aircraft has refined aerodynamics and increased fuel capacity. The aircraft uses an average of 8,250 gal. of fuel less per year than other aircraft in the category, he said. That claim assumes average fuel savings of 30 gallons/600 nm mission x 275 flights per year = savings of 150 drums of fuel. (1 drum = 55 gal).

The HondaJet Elite is on display to the public May 28-May 31. The sound system will be on display at Honda Aircraft’s exhibit.

It is type certificated by the FAA and EASA. First deliveries are expected in August, Fujino said.

Honda Aircraft’s HondaJet Elite, its second aircraft, incorporates Honda Aircraft’s over-the-wing Engine mount configuration, natural laminar flow wing and nose and wing and composite fuselage. Slight modifications were made to the tail, Fujino said.

The aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 422 kt., a maximum cruise altitude of 43,000 ft. and a rate of climb of 4,100 ft. per min.

It is powered by GE Honda HF120 engines.

The HondaJet Elite is available in new color options, including Ice Blue, Monarch Orange and Ruby Red.

Some of the options will be available as retrofits on existing HondaJet aircraft, Fujino said.