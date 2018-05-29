The marketplace for app-based private-jet charter is becoming increasingly crowded, yet Jonny Nicol, founder of Stratajet, feels he has found a way for his company to stand out. “There is a chasm of difference between us and anybody else,” he argues.

“We’re the ones who are providing a fully automated solution. You go online, you do a search, you pay, and you book the aircraft. Whereas, everybody else, you go online to do a search and then they manually ask operators to do the quoting, and they manually do this, that and the other.”

Nicol points to the company’s placing fifth in the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 survey of the fastest-growing tech companies in Britain, and a Financial Times ranking that places Stratajet seventh in the UK and 22nd in Europe in a field open to all firms. He is just as proud of the fact that his company’s expansion is coming without having to spend heavily to reach new customers.

“The vast majority of our new customers are people being told about Stratajet by their friends,” he says, adding also that 60% of first-time customers end up booking further flights with the company. “That’s obviously great for us, because it’s a free piece of marketing. We don’t offer discounts or anything else for people to refer us – so they’re referring us because they really believe in what we offer.”

Customer service has been a big part in building that word-of-mouth reputation, but price is also important. Nicol recognized that there are times where Stratajet can deliver a quote faster than any of its competitors, but that traditional brokerages may, over a longer time, be able to find their customers a better price – so it has tweaked operations to provide the best of both worlds.

“It’s the operators who put in their own pricing into the Stratajet platform, and they tend to be quite optimistic about how much money they’re going to be able to get,” he says. “When things are quieter they just desperately want to fly, so they reduce their prices quite a bit.

“One of the things we’ve done this winter is to allow customers to say, ‘There’s no rush: could you please just get me the best quotes for this trip?’ And we then do the manual brokering process, just like any other broker would; and that can yield cheaper prices.”