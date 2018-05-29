New seats are just one of several major cabin and cockpit enhancements for Legacy 450 and 500 jets.

Embraer is talking up a host of cabin and cockpit improvements to its Legacy 450 and 500 business jets, and is showing new seats for the aircraft for the first time on a Legacy 450.

Other recent enhancements include a best-in-class cabin altitude (5,800 ft.), new internet connectivity and readiness for FANS, the U.S. FAA’s Future Air Navigation System.

Embraer is offering the improved seats as part of its DNA Design initiative. “Extensive customer interaction has generated improved ergonomics through design improvements,” the company says, “such as seat backrest and new headrest support.

“The new seat design also offers customers more personalization options through new styles in stitching, leather material textures and color applications.”

Embraer notes that while the previous maximum cabin altitude of the Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 was 6,000 ft. when flying at 45,000 ft., the cabin pressurization differential has been increased from 9.3 psi to 9.73 psi to reduce the maximum cabin altitude to 5,800 ft. The jets’ environmental control systems preserve a sea-level cabin altitude while flying under 27,050 ft.

For better passenger connectivity, Embraer is offering Gogo’s Avance L5 air-to-ground system in the Legacy 450 and Legacy 500, allowing passengers to benefit from higher internet speeds through access to 4G networks. The Avance L5 system delivers data rates of up to 9.8 Mbps for downlink, covering the continental U.S. and portions of Alaska and Canada, Embraer says, noting that both Legacy 450 and 500 jets have undergone Avance L5 installations.

In support of the Federal Aviation Administration’s NextGen investments to modernize the National Aerospace System, Embraer is now offering FANS 1/A+ technology for the Legacy 450 and 500. FANS 1/A+ allows data-link communications between pilots and air traffic control. The option was made available to new Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 customers in the fourth quarter of 2017 and has already been incorporated into aircraft in the existing fleet, Embraer says.

The new seating options for the Legacy 450 and 500 and the lower cabin altitude became available to customers receiving aircraft in the second quarter of 2018.

Brazil-based Embraer notes that since it was founded in 1969, it has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft, and now transports more than 145 million passengers a year. “About every 10 sec. an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world,” the company says.