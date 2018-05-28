The Global 7500 is expected to qualify this year to use the steep-approach London City Airport.

Bombardier has changed the name of the Global 7000 ultra-long range aircraft to the Global 7500 thanks to performance improvements that continue to surpass expectations, the company said.

The range of Bombardier’s $72 million aircraft has increased from 7,400 nm to 7,700 nm, while takeoff and landing distances have decreased, the company says.

“Our Global family of aircraft is entering a new era, with the Global 7500 aircraft as its flagship,” said David Coleal, president of Bombardier Business Aircraft. “We are proud to reveal that the market’s largest and longest range business jet will enter service not only with extended range, but with improved takeoff and landing performance.” And a new name.

The Global 7500 is on track for certification and entry-into-service in the second half of 2018. Bombardier’s five flight test aircraft have logged more than 2,000 hr. of flight testing, the company said. All major structural testing has been completed

The Global 7500’s range increase provides advantages for customers, the company said. Maximum cruise speed is Mach 0.925.

“There’s a lot of key city pairs where this makes the aircraft very usable day in and day out,” said Stephen McCullough, Bombardier vice president of integrated product development for the Global 7500 and Global 8000 programs. For example, the aircraft can travel from New York to Hong Kong and Singapore to San Francisco nonstop.

In addition, takeoff distance for the Global 7000 is now at 5,800 ft. at full fuel in standard operating conditions compared to an expected 5,950 ft., the company said. Its landing distance has improved to 2,850 ft. from an expected 2,975 ft., rivaling that of aircraft in the light jet category. It is expected to receive approval this year for steep approaches into London City Airport.

Asked by ShowNews whether the name change means we should look for a Global 8500, Coleal replied: “More to come. Stay tuned!”