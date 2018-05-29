Designing a US$72 million business jet that can fly 7,700 nm and includes a four-zone cabin layout requires special attention to every detail, Bombardier officials note.

That’s why so much input has been given to the Global 7500 ultra-long-range business jet’s cabin management system, called “nice Touch,” which Bombardier calls a “dialed-up flight experience.”

With an aircraft with a four-zone layout, which includes a suite dedicated for sleeping, the goal is to replicate a luxury home or luxury hotel room in the sky, said Brad Nolen, Bombardier Business Aircraft vice president of marketing.

The challenge was how to add features without cluttering the side ledge of the cabin and introduce timeless technology with the understanding that Global 7500 customers require attention to detail beyond that of the average person, Nolen said.

The result is a system, developed in collaboration with Lufthansa Technik, that includes retractable side-ledge dials to control the aircraft’s cabin settings at their seats, two suite controllers to control lighting, shades, temperature and other details, and cabin connectivity and entertainment.

Lufthansa Technik and Bombardier have worked together for more than 10 years.

At the passenger seats, a dial control rises from the side ledge by a touch of the finger. It stows when not in use.

Suite touch controllers are placed throughout the aircraft’s living spaces and accessed much like turning on a light when walking into a room.

Bombardier and Lufthansa turned to the consumer electronics industry for an entertainment zone with a 40-in. stand-up display and 4K quality and a lighting system with a full spectrum of 200 colors that provides preset lighting schemes for passengers to customize lighting to adapt to the daylight or nighttime of the time zones at their destination.

The cabin also includes 24-in. monitors, a 32-in. monitor in the stateroom, USB ports at every seat, modules to play movies or music, and a customized audio system.

The system includes OLED technology, a 10-gigabit fiber-optic architecture with dual wireless access points for redundancy and Ka-band for fast internet connectivity worldwide, Bombardier said.