Rockwell Collins is bringing big changes to the Challenger 604 flight deck through a close collaboration with Bombardier as the original aircraft manufacturer and Nextant Aerospace as the installation design certification lead. The resulting sole, all-in-one solution complies with pending mandates while modernizing the flight experience for pilots.

The Pro Line Fusion® integrated avionics system upgrade replaces the factory-installed CRT displays with three 14.1-inch widescreen displays. They feature advanced graphics, configurable windows and touchscreen interfaces. This upgrade brings a whole new set of beneficial options to the Challenger 604 aircraft, including:

• A fully loaded package of baseline equipment for operation in modernizing global airspace – ADS-B mandate compliance, SBAS-capable GNSS, localizer performance with vertical guidance (LPV) approaches, radius-to-fix (RF) legs and more

• Optional FANS and Link 2000+ EASA mandate compliance

• Synthetic vision as a standard feature, including extended runway centerlines with mile markers to better orient the pilot from top of descent through final approach

• Touch-interactive maps with graphical flight planning, real-time on-board weather radar overlays and special-use airspace and search patterns for expanded situational awareness and reduced workload

• Geo-referenced electronic navigation charts that display own-ship aircraft position for enhanced situational awareness during approaches and on taxi

• Easy and fast database updates using either a standard USB drive port on the front of the displays or the optional Aircraft Information Manager (AIM) wireless data loading service

This upgrade solution is the first and only cost-effective solution for Challenger 604 operators that addresses worldwide mandates and mitigates obsolescence issues associated with legacy systems.