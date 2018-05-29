AMAC Aerospace has revealed it is working on a nose-to-tail VVIP completion project on a Boeing 747-8i. The work, which will take more than 20 months to complete, will see the jet configured to the requirements of the head of state of an undisclosed nation. It is the second VVIP version of a 747-8i the Swiss company has carried out since it was founded in 2007.

Bernd Schramm, group chief operating officer, put the contract award down to “the hard work, extensive experience and continued loyalty of more than 600 skilled craftsmen, engineers and colleagues working at our hangar facilities in Basel.” The work includes a master bedroom as well as installing 4K monitors, video-on-demand streaming, and a satcom system with broadband connectivity. The contract was awarded at the end of 2017 and the aircraft entered AMAC’s Basel hangar at the beginning of this year.

The confirmation comes after a busy year for the company. A new hangar in Bodrum, Turkey, has opened after a nine-month construction program, adding 4,626 sq. m to the 1,200 sq. m AMAC already had in Istanbul; the Basel facility has been approved as a completion center for the Airbus Corporate Jets version of the A350, and will deliver its first VVIP completion of an A320neo towards the end of next year; and the firm has recently delivered its third Boeing 777 VVIP completion.

AMAC is also looking forward to receiving the last two Pilatus PC-24s off the production line. The 83rd and 84th airframes are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of next year. AMAC has exclusive distribution rights to the PC-24 for the Middle East, and has wasted no time selling the aircraft.

“They are already spoken for, by two customers,” says Tarek Muhiddin, AMAC’s special projects technical director. “We’d like to keep one if we can – but there’s big demand.”