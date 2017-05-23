A new Swiss company, Valcora (Booth K57), is planning a quick rise to the top. The firm believes its founders’ quarter-century of experience in aviation fuel, and bespoke ordering software, will help it take a leading place in the private-aviation sector.

The company has created an automated quotation and ordering system which checks and removes errors in orders and invoices, while offering users help with the complicated calculations that arise around fuel taxation and VAT.

“We have a great system which we developed ourselves by using our knowledge of what the market needs,” says Valcora CEO Daniel Coetzer, a former managing director for Europe and Asia with Colt International.

“We have used the latest technology to deliver an extremely user-friendly interface which, in three simple steps, enables customers to order fuel. It gives our customers the confidence that they are buying fuel in the most cost-efficient way possible and helps them comply with the fiscal rules and regulations.”

Valcora’s fuel card can be used with an “extensive network” of different fuel suppliers and airports, the company says. Valcora is based in Geneva, has an office in Dublin too, and according to Coetzer aims “to be a clear leader in the field within the next few years.”