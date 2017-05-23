Pratt & Whitney Canada (Booth N114) is celebrating recent delivery of its 100,000th turbine engine, but is adding little to an earlier revelation that a 2,000-shp power plant is in prospect for both helicopter and aeroplane applications.

Speaking in Geneva on Sunday, P&WC general aviation marketing VP Nicholas Kanellias would say only that the company was running demonstration programs for technologies to be incorporated.

But having stressed how much the venerable PT6 has changed during its 50-year life, P&WC seems curiously reluctant to consign the designation to history and adopt a new number for a 21st Century turbine. The decision, it seems, has yet to be made.

Speaking in March, company president John Saabas noted that the company had identified a gap in its product range between the 1,750 shp PT6C-67C/E and the 2,300 shp PW100 family of engines. The new ‘PT-Something’ would likely be a further development of the PT6C core and be ready to launch by the end of the year – at least in an initial, helicopter platform, delivering a 10-15% reduction in specific fuel consumption.