Aero-Dienst Wins Bombardier Maintenance Award

Bombardier Business Aircraft has named Aero-Dienst (Booth X118) the winner of its Authorized Service Facility (ASF) Excellence Award. After already having emerged as the winner last year, Aero-Dienst was once again crowned the number one ASF in the Worldwide and Europe categories in 2016. “This success is a great incentive for continued excellent performance in customer service and workmanship,” notes Viktor Peters, managing director at Aero-Dienst. Since 2011, the Canadian aircraft manufacturer has granted the annual Excellence Award to its ASFs for exceptional quality, performance, and outstanding service to Bombardier customers. Bombardier is at Booth Z110 and Static SD15.

Win an iPad at Air Independence

Visitors to Air Independence Business Jets’ Booth S36 can register to win an iPad. The Munich-based company is here to familiarize attendees with its charter, management and refurbishment services, and is exhibiting two refurbished Bombardier Challengers at Static SD21. The iPad will be given away at the Air Independence booth on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Duncan Delivers First CJ3 Pro Line Fusion Upgrade

Duncan Aviation (Booth G88) has delivered the first Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft equipped with the Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion flight deck upgrade, which meets upcoming NextGen mandates. The system received an STC from the FAA on April 21 and the aircraft was delivered to the customer on April 27. The second CJ3 scheduled to receive the upgrade is currently in work at Duncan and will be delivered in early June. Duncan Aviation has nearly 20 additional CJ3 aircraft scheduled for the upgrade over the next 18 months.

Duncan’s EMEA Sales Office Secures First Aircraft Consignments

Tim Barber, Duncan Aviation’s London-based aircraft sales representative, has secured the company’s first listings in Europe. “Having the Duncan Aviation brand is a big benefit when speaking with clients and prospects because they know there’s a wealth of technical support available to support their sale,” Barber says. The first listing is a 2002 Citation Excel with 4,187 hr. total time and 3,732 landings. The second listing is a 2006 Hawker 850XP with 3,300 hr. total time and 1,500 landings. Barber is representing the aircraft sales and acquisitions services of Duncan Aviation (Booth G88) across EMEA.

GainJet Establishes Medevac Base at London Stansted

VIP aircraft charter operator and management group GainJet (Booth A58) has opened a base at London Stansted Airport to provide a readily available and reliable medevac air ambulance operation in Europe, primarily targeting the UK and Western Europe.

GainJet will provide the service using one of the group’s Bombardier Challenger 604 medevac aircraft registered under its Irish AOC, GainJet Ireland. The aircraft is configured with a state-of-the-art medical stretcher system and can accommodate up to six additional family members, as well as the medical staff. It will be based at Inflite Jet Centre and has a dedicated team of UK medical professionals and crew.

Gulfstream G280 Sets Two Additional Speed Records

Gulfstream Aerospace's G280 set two speed records in April on flights to and from the 2017 Avalon Airshow. The aircraft flew 3,332 nm from Singapore to Melbourne, Australia, in 7 hr. and 21 min., at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.81. It then flew from Singapore to Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, 3,177 nm, in 7 hr. and 18 min. at a speed of Mach 0.82. Since it entered service in 2012, the G280 holds more than 60 city-pair speed records, the company said. Gulfstream is at Booth T134 and Static SD06.

Harrods Earns S-92 Service Center Accreditation

Harrods Aviation is now a Sikorsky Service Center for the S-92 helicopter. It has invested heavily in specialist tooling, staff training and equipment for the S-92 and with its extensive facilities at London Stansted Airport is well placed to offer all levels of support on this helicopter type. Sikorsky has provided additional training, which has assisted Harrods in carrying out the specialist Alternate SLEP program in conjunction with Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group. To date, Harrods Aviation (Booth T118) has completed six S-92 helicopters requiring this program in 2016.

NASA’s Electric X-Plane Makes Progress

Initial electrification of NASA’s X-57 Maxwell electric propulsion demonstrator is under way at Scaled Composites. The rapid-prototyping specialist has begun modifying the Tecnam P2006T piston twin while the battery and cruise motors are in final design. The first step in the multi-phase program is to replace the P2006T’s two Rotax engines with 60-kW electric cruise motors to produce the Mod II X-57. In the second step, the original P2006T wing will be replaced with a NASA-designed high-aspect-ratio Mod III wing. The cruise motors will be moved out to the wingtips where the propellers will operate inside the wingtip vortices, increasing propulsive efficiency.

Nomad Adds G650, XRS to Fleet

Nomad Aviation has announced two additions to its aircraft-management fleet. The Gulfstream G650 and Bombardier Global XRS will be used exclusively by their owners and guests, rather than being available for charter through Nomad. The G650 is the first of its type to be flown by the company, though the firm already has a similarly configured Global 5000 in its charter fleet. Nomad is at Booth X126.

RUAG Joins Bell Customer Service Network

Bell Helicopter (Booth T22) has added RUAG Aviation (L46) to its customer service network, supporting Bell 429 customers in Switzerland as an authorized Bell Helicopter customer service facility, or CSF. The new service center, located in Sion, Switzerland, performs maintenance, repair and overhaul services as well as systems upgrades of Bell 429 helicopters. The company offers numerous services covering the aircraft’s entire lifecycle, including guarantee services for AOG/aircraft on ground maintenance, and lease return.

Satair Enters Business Aviation Market With Honeywell

Satair Group has signed a five-year deal with Honeywell Aerospace (Booth O121) to support the implementation of ADS-B on Honeywell Primus II-equipped business aircraft. Under the agreement Satair will invest in new and serviceable equipment for replacement, rental exchanges and loan equipment. Depending on the configuration of the aircraft, a variety of components including radio management communications and GPS line replaceable units could require either replacement or upgrade to meet the mandated date of Jan. 1, 2020. There are more than 3,000 Primus II-equipped business jets that need to be upgraded by the deadline.

Stemme and Remos Announce Merger

Aircraft manufacturer Stemme AG and light sport aircraft manufacturer Remos AG have announced their merger. Remos has been producing structural composite parts for Stemme and Ecarys aircraft since 2014. Both brands will continue to market their products under the existing brand names. The new organization will operate under the name Stemme AG. The manufacturing facilities in Pasewalk and Strausberg, Germany, will remain in operation. Production capacity at the Remos facility in Pasewalk will be increased in order to meet the growing demand for Stemme and ECARYS aircraft. Production of Remos aircraft will continue in Pasewalk.

Textron Celebrates 45th Anniversary of First Citation Delivery

Textron Aviation (Booth V22 and Static SD14) is celebrating the 45th anniversary of the first Cessna Citation delivery this year. The first Citation jet, a Cessna Citation 500, was delivered to American Airlines in January 1972, where it was used for development of the carrier’s training program. Since then, more than 7,000 Citations have been delivered to customers around the world. “This milestone marking 45 years of industry leadership is really a celebration of the thousands of people through the years – customers and employees – who have made the Citation line of business jets the world leader,” said sales and marketing senior VP Kriya Shortt.

Textron Enhances 1Call Support for Europe

Textron Aviation (Booth V22 and Static SD14) has strengthened its 1Call support offering to further meet the unique needs of its European customers. Now with increased capabilities during peak hours in Europe, the 1Call team has enhanced its multilingual support for customers who speak English, German, French and Spanish. Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air and Hawker customers around the world needing immediate support can contact the 1Call team 24/7 by dialing +1-316-517-2090. 1Call provides a single point of contact during unscheduled maintenance events and offers prioritized technical support, expedited parts ordering, alternative lift solutions or mobile service unit scheduling.