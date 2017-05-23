Endless media via your own device via Stage from Rockwell Collins.

Stage – the newest in-flight entertainment from Rockwell Collins (Booth V88) is being promoted for the first time at EBACE. The onboard media streaming solution for personal devices provides a broad selection of entertainment and information for passengers, including more than 800 movies and TV shows; weather, business, sports and news feeds; audio collection; destination and event information and casual games, all in five languages.

Developed by the company’s Commercial Systems group and marketed by ARINCDirect, Stage employs cloud-based content management to make updates easy for flight departments, notably when last-minute changes are necessary.

It’s subscription-based, so passengers don’t have to reach for their credit cards. They can stream media sourced by Rockwell Collins, including Hollywood DRM/digital rights management-protected material from leading studios.

Stage apps for iOS and Android personal devices are available from their respective online stores; that for Android is available on the cabin server for download without an internet connection. Content can also be accessed via web browsers on laptops, using Google Chrome.

Clearly, this is to become a global phenomenon, because, “All the World’s a Stage…”