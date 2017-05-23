AMAC Aerospace now has no fewer than four hangars open for MRO.

In March of this year, AMAC Aerospace Group COO Bernd Schramm noted that the company’s four hangars were operating at full capacity with maintenance work packages on aircraft including three ACJ340s and a VIP Boeing 777.

At the same time, he announced a new ACJ330-200 maintenance contract signing that included a C-check, landing gear overhaul, and major cabin refurbishment, and said that a BBJ 747-8i was expected to arrive for maintenance later in 2017.

The head-of-state BBJ 747-8i, as promised, rolled into an AMAC hangar in late April to undergo a 24-month inspection, and a corporate ACJ320 owned by a Middle East client has recently arrived at AMAC (Booth K121) for a 4C inspection and full cabin renovation.

The company’s efforts to gain MRO market traction in the smaller business jet market has also

brought in numerous contracts. As of early April, the Gulfstream team at AMAC was performing annual checks on four privately owned jets.

Demand for maintenance work has “increased significantly” over the 10 years, Schramm said, leading AMAC to expand is approval list for maintenance work, including recent approvals from the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation to provide line and base maintenance on the Boeing 757 and 767 jets.

“AMAC,” he said, “has become the MRO of choice.”