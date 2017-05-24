JetWave Ka-band high speed in-flight connectivity emerges from EBACE with two significant, new applications to its credit. Dassault Aviation (Booth Z90) is offering the Honeywell option for new Falcon 5X, 7X, 8X and 900LXs from this summer, and proposing retrofits for in-service machines that are already equipped with other satcom equipment. “Seamless, consistent global connectivity is of primary importance to our customers,” said Eric Trappier, chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation. Meanwhile, Embraer (Z36) announced JetWave will be aboard the Lineage 1000E, through Inmarsat’s Jet ConneX satellite service. The initial aircraft will be delivered in the first quarter of 2018. Honeywell is at Booth O121.