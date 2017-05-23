GE Aviation is pioneering electronic single-lever engine control for small turboprop aircraft, making flying easier and safer than ever before.

Those who have not flown a single-lever turboprop don’t understand the simplification and reduced plot workload that it brings, says Brad Mottier, VP and general manager of GE Aviation’s business and general aviation and integrated systems operation. The single lever control manages the propeller and fuel control, with limit protection for overspeed, overtemp and overtorque. “The pilot can push the throttle forward and not have to look at the gauges” during critical phases of flight such as takeoff, or a go-around, he notes.

GE’s EEPC/electronic engine propeller control system with full auto-start capability, the first in the industry for small turboprops, was certified last year by EASA and this year by the U.S. FAA, giving the go-ahead for entry into service. It is fitted to GE Aviation’s H series of turboprops that equip Nextant Aerospace’s King Air G90XT conversion (Static SD18), and to the Thrush 510G cropduster. Many other applications for the H series, some unannounced, will also use the EEPC.

“This puts all the complexity of managing the engine into the background,” says Mottier. “The pilot doesn't even worry about it any more.”

“Pilots that have flown it in the experimental category have been surprised at the linearity of throttle versus torque compared with a hydromechanical system,” he says. This means pilots of EEPC-equipped King Airs, for example, no longer have to “dance” on the rudder pedals when pushing the throttles forward together as both engines respond in unison.

The EEPC is not as sophisticated as a FADEC/full authority digital engine control (which GE is developing for its Advanced TurboProp that will power Cessna’s Denali). It is a single-channel electronic control with mechanical backup on the fuel control and a default position on the propeller.

Some 300 H-series engines have been delivered in the last three years.

