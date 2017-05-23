Taking interactive moving maps to the next level, FDS Avionics (Booth V76) has introduced the “Glass Cabin.”

With Glass Cabin, “Passengers can simply point their smart phone or tablet forward to emulate the cockpit view, or point down to see what’s directly below [allowing] an unobstructed view of the aircraft surroundings in breathtaking detail, adding an entirely new level of interaction, and fun, to an already robust entertainment platform,” said FDS marketing director Dave Dodson.

Glass Cabin interfaces with the company’s “do 3D” moving map as an upgrade to the “do Capsule,” which itself is at the core of the “do Experience,” a platform for in-flight entertainment including DRM-compliant movies, music, photos and business productivity.

Also being shown for first the first time at EBACE are two new moving maps – do 3D and do 2D. Both employ stand-alone hardware developed for do Capsule.

FDS’s 3D moving map can be configured to show different views and levels in detail up to 15 square meters per pixel for a bulkhead monitor.

The 2D moving map delivers high resolution satellite imagery up to 20 square meters per pixel. Passengers can view the map on a bulkhead display, or with wireless upgrade interactively explore surroundings using a mobile device.

Finally from FDS, there is the new Penta Converter, an advanced hardware video converter for the company’s ultra-thin, high-resolution Edge series displays. Video sources include HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, VGA and composite.