Ernest joined Textron Aviation in 2011 after 29 years at GE Aviation. He has led the company through a number of development projects and the merger of Cessna Aircraft and Beechcraft. He recently sat down with The Weekly of Business Aviation to talk about the company and the business aircraft market.

1. Textron Aviation walked away from some business jet transactions in the fourth quarter of 2016 because of pressures to reduce prices. The company lowered 2017 production on legacy jets and increased Citation Latitude volume. How is the new year shaping up so far?

Ernest: If you look at ’16, we were up 12 (business jet) units over the previous year. We are trying to manage volume and price and making sure that we’re seeing a little more on the price improvement side than we’d seen in the previous year. The fourth quarter from our standpoint was probably what we expected, because we started to manage some of that pricing. There were some deals that we didn’t want to do based upon some of the pricing activity as we moved into this year. I would say people are waiting and seeing where we’re going to stand on some of that pricing, so we’ll get tested. We feel pretty comfortable that we adjusted our lines to what we think we need to do for the year.

2. How is the used market?

Ernest: The used market has kind of stabilized. When you look at what is available for sale, Citations are down to about 8% (of the total Citation fleet for sale) and King Airs are down to around 6.5%. If it’s a good new used plane with low hours, it sells immediately. The older products with a lot of hours on them sell for less than where we would like to see it. That’s a function of supply and demand. We see a lot of older aircraft with high hours going outside the U.S. I’d say overall, we feel pretty comfortable with where it’s at.

3. One way to grow the market is to attract new users. What is Textron Aviation doing along those lines?

Ernest: What you have to do, and I think we’re pretty good at it because probably 20% of the new (jets and King Airs) are to new people, you’ve got to go back and put a strong focus on your market development activities. How do you take someone who’s been at Cirrus for two or three years in a plane and move him into an M2 and make him feel comfortable about that? We know how to do that. We’ve cracked that code a little bit. But we had to put a lot of resources into that, into market development.

4. You mentioned that Textron Aviation is one of the most integrated aircraft manufacturers. What is your philosophy?

Ernest: We’re much more vertically integrated than our competitors. I feel that’s a good thing for us. We control all our interiors now. We control our seats – basically everything besides the engine, avionics and some of the actuator systems. We’re in much better position to control our own destiny with that level of detail. We can provide a more efficient, quality product on time. As the market does grow a little bit, we can control how we manage that.

5. You have a number of new products coming forward. What is the status?

Ernest: The Latitude has really done well for us. It is our highest-volume product. The Longitude is getting certified at the end of this year. We probably have 100 engineers working Hemisphere right now. That gives us an opportunity to get into flight departments in a bigger way with those three products. We’re getting a lot of traction around that. The other program is the Denali. We should by the end of the year have our detailed drawings on that one.