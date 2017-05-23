Monaco-based Boutsen Aviation closed 2016 with a record four sales in December, chalking up a Gulfstream G550 in Basel and a GV in Luton, as well as “a double sales transaction” of two Falcon 7X jets in the U.S., for a total of 15 aircraft for the year.

“Gulfstreams and Falcons have definitely been two of our best-sellers,” said founder and chairman – and ex-Formula One driver – Thierry Boutsen. But the company also sold Bombardier Global 5000, Cessna Citation V Ultra, Piaggio Aerospace Avanti II, Challenger 300, Leonardo Helicopters AW109SP and Airbus Helicopters EC135P2+ (Hermès edition) aircraft in 2016.

Early this year, Boutsen recorded sales of a Hawker 800B, a King Air C90A and C90GTi, and a Challenger 300. “We keep the momentum at full speed,” Boutsen said.

The four Gulfstream jets sold by Boutsen last year (two G550s and two GVs) underwent “premium” pre-purchase inspections (PPIs) at Jet Aviation Basel.

“We are always careful in structuring our transactions to include the best service in commercial, technical, legal and administrative procedures,” Boutsen said. “The premium PPI at Jet Aviation ensures that the buyer knows exactly what he’s getting.”

Over its 20-year history, Boutsen Aviation (Static SD02) has sold more than 330 aircraft.

Jet Aviation is at Booth R134.