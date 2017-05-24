Associated Air Center’s ACJ319 for a long-time Asian customer includes an entertainment system and new seats from Precision Aircraft Components.

Associated Air Center, a Dallas, Texas-based cabin completion and refurbishment center, is sharing an exhibit at EBACE with parent company StandardAero (Booth O75). AAC is here to announce two recent narrowbody VIP maintenance and upgrade projects, both delivered in April.

Its Airbus ACJ319 project included scheduled maintenance for a long-time Asian customer. The “new-look” cabin includes entertainment system and seating upgrades. Ten new seats from Precision Aircraft Components are heated and include lumbar support, fully electric operation and retractable armrests. A U-shaped divan can be operated electronically to provide both daybed and queen-size bed positions. A three-place divan will convert to sleep two passengers.

A reconfigured legacy Boeing 737-500 faced the challenge of combining components from two different aircraft models – the 737-500 and the 737-200. The finished VIP 737-500 project included a new executive lavatory, and downtime for maintenance, corrosion protection and control program inspections, landing gear and flap overhauls, flight control removal/reinstallation and restoration of the paint finish.

Earlier this year AAC delivered its 21st Airbus completion with the delivery of an ACJ320 to a Middle East head of state. It was also AAC’s 22nd completion for a head of state, including both Airbus and Boeing widebody and narrowbody VIP aircraft.