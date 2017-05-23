Stigma is a dangerous but common attachment. In the air charter market, there is no stigma more keenly embedded into the psyche than the “bedroom broker.” This is not descriptive of a pimp, although it might be more socially acceptable if it were. Instead, it is an umbrella term applied to the extensive market for individual air charter brokers, operating outside of the major broking houses.

Traditional broking remains a people business. A knowledgeable broker needs little more than a smartphone and a loyal client base to generate significant revenues. Key clients still buy that personal service, and so top performing brokers who are outperforming the brokerage need to be nurtured to lessen the temptation to take their turnover and go it alone.

It is a myth to suggest that all so-called “bedroom brokers” are incompetent, unreliable or present a risk to their clients. Of course, they lack the infrastructure and support of a major brokerage. They will generally not have significant resources behind them to support the client when things go wrong. Some will routinely receive and pay significant operator fees through their own bank accounts. Their cybersecurity might not be as sophisticated as that of major brokers. They may lack insurance or other protections.

However, for many clients, the highly specialised, dedicated and trusted client service offered by many of these individual brokers is highly valued.

As chairman of BACA - The Air Charter Association, I am often asked “What am I going to do about ‘bedroom brokers’ giving the market a bad name?” Our Association is entirely focused on raising and maintaining standards of conduct among air charter brokers. However, that applies to all brokers, and poor conduct is not the exclusive preserve of “bedroom brokers.” Developments in technology are providing ever more sophisticated tools to aid brokers at all levels and while we seek to raise market standards, we always have in mind that barriers to entry to the market need to be conduct-based, rather than financial.

I started my career as a financial services lawyer. In that capacity, I was heavily involved in the expansion of regulation into the insurance broking market. That process drove significant consolidation in the market. However, it was really interesting to watch large, corporate brokerages buying in books of business attached to individual brokers. Typically, the individual broker would be tied in for two years at the brokerage, followed by a period covered by a non-compete covenant. This provided ample time to assimilate both the broker and his client base into the large corporate structure. Yet often neither worked, and the broker and the client base would slip away back into the old world. Real market consolidation was driven more by the costs of compliance than by any genuine commercial advantage.

Not all brokers are suited to a corporate environment, and nor are all clients. This is not to denigrate the larger brokers, who by and large provide a fantastic service to their clients and a valuable gateway to operators. However, for clients with really specific preferences or who are particularly sensitive about their private or business affairs, that perception of the individual, safe, known quantity is of paramount importance.

BACA has made it clear that it is here to focus on the brokers. There are myriad other associations who handle the operators and other more regulated areas of the market. However, I identified the need to reconnect with the wider broking market, to ensure we take cognizance of all broking, from helicopters to private jets, to large passenger flights and tours, to aid flights and cargo.

As part of that process, I have sought to reconnect with the large airlines, who have developed a degree of justified cynicism about some of the more lazy practices in the market. They receive hundreds of enquiries each day, often asking them for aircraft types they do not have and routes they cannot fly. Those facts should be manifest to any decent broker. As a result, they focus their limited resources on a small number of brokers who they know and trust. Interestingly, that often includes smaller or individual brokers who they know are experts in their field and who have a reliable understanding of the market and a genuine and dedicated client base.

So, clients like good “bedroom brokers,” and many operators like them too. They are not universally good or bad in terms of their market conduct. However, because they survive only on their repeat client base, they are generally focused on adding value to their role in the charter transaction. For all these reasons, BACA has them very much in mind when making decisions about the future of the market, and we seek to balance the need to raise standards with the need to avoid arbitrary barriers to entry or policies that stifle innovation, service or efficiency.