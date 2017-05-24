​AfBAA, the African Business Aviation Association, has signed training MoUs with AATO, the Association of African Aviation Training Organizations, and with JAATO, the Joint Aviation Authorities Training Organization, which has facilities in Europe, Turkey and the UAE.

“These agreements have been established to enable AfBAA to identify, design and develop training offerings that can be delivered through credible training organizations at international and continental levels,” AfBAA says.

AfBAA plans to initiate a signature Business Aviation 101 course to help create awareness about the specific requirements of the business aviation sector in Africa, and how business aviation differs from the commercial market. “By communicating through education AfBAA intends to better reach those working within the African aviation sector, and explain to them the benefits of business aviation to nations, and the continent,” states a release.

“Training is one of our central concerns at AfBAA,” said association CEO Rady Fahmy.

“The continent’s business aviation sector is often held back owing to a lack of understanding of its benefits, sometimes from within aviation itself,” he said. “With these new relationships in place we are better positioned to improve access to standardized information, provide credible courses continent-wide, and encourage African professionals to be trained in, and then subsequently work in, African business aviation.”

