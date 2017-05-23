Aeria Luxury Interiors comes to EBACE fresh from the opening of a new sales, marketing and design building at its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

The new building, which is adjacent to the Aeria hangar, features executive offices, a boardroom, design showroom, materials room, large conference room, galley/kitchenette and assorted office spaces. There is also a second floor for future expansion.

The showroom includes bespoke pieces, fabric and veneer displays, china and crystal place settings, enlargements of interior renderings and cutaway aircraft models displaying intricate interiors.

The new addition, said Ron Soret, VP and general manager of completions, “dramatically enhances the customer experience and Aeria Luxury Interiors’ ability to showcase its services.”

According to Soret, a widebody completion currently in progress remains on schedule and “We continue to have numerous maintenance projects.”

At EBACE, the Aeria exhibit (Booth K46) will feature a montage of concept interior animations on the main booth screen. Soret, along with sales representatives and members of the design department, will be attending.

Aeria Luxury Interiors is a division of VT San Antonio Aerospace, which is itself a subsidiary of ST Engineering of Singapore.