Airbus Corporate Jets has teamed with Italy’s Atelier Pagani Automobili on a cabin design for the ACJ319neo dubbed Infinito.

Forget that ‘Top Gear’ stuff of car-versus-airplane; combine the best of the two. That’s what Airbus Corporate Jets (Booth Z58) has done in teaming with Italian hypercar Atelier Pagani Automobili to produce a new cabin design for the ACJ319neo, called Infinito.

Pagani’s team created the initial design, including its look and feel, while ACJ’s staff contributed their experience in aircraft design and compatibility.

“Art and science can walk together hand in hand: this is the Pagani philosophy. The combination of state-of-the-art composite materials never used before in an aircraft, such as CarboTitanium, with the typical design language of Pagani Automobili, has always represented our signature.

“Applying our Renaissance touch into the wider spaces of Airbus corporate jet cabins is the beginning of an exciting new venture for us,” says Horacio Pagani, founder & Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili SpA.

Offering the widest and tallest business jet cabin, the ACJ320 family gives Pagnani latitude for innovation. “In bringing together the best of the supercar and business jet worlds, we enable an elegant and seamless link for customers of both, while bringing a fresh approach to cabin design and satisfying very demanding standards,” adds Airbus Corporate Jets Managing Director Benoit Defforge.

A novel feature of the Infinito cabin is its ‘sky ceiling’ display, which can bring a live view of the heavens above the aircraft into the cabin – or other images – creating a feeling of airiness and space. Infinity, in fact.