Believe it or not, there is a method to how Congress works, and it can work well. In April, the House and Senate budget committees should set the amount that agencies will receive. That gives the appropriations committees, which direct money to individual programs within agencies, enough time to pass bills before the end of September—when the fiscal year concludes. But this year the budget committees have not provided that kind of guidance. And with the number of days between now and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Without A Budget, Markups Run Amok" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.