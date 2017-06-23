It was not the most dynamic of exhibits on display at this year’s Paris Air Show, but the unexpected appearance of a Chinese-built armed UAV in the static display is perhaps a reminder that China’s unmanned systems are beginning to grab a significant chunk of the international export market. A full-scale mock-up of the Wing Loong II below, the latest UAV design to emerge from the Chengdu Aircraft Industry division of Avic, surrounded by a large number of indigenously developed ...