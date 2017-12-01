China wants to become the world leader in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, and the U.S. should make sure to keep pace, according to a former deputy defense secretary. “Only a similarly focused effort will keep the U.S. Joint Force from falling behind and being on the wrong end of a new generation of human-machine warfare,” says Robert Work in the introduction to a report charting Pentagon spending in AI, big data and cloud services. The Pentagon’s so-called Third ...