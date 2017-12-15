India’s rapid defense modernization agenda is running into trouble. More than a half-dozen mega-projects, collectively worth over 3 trillion Indian rupees ($47 billion), are in limbo, awaiting final signatures. Included are fighter aircraft, light-utility helicopters, naval multirole rotorcraft, future infantry combat vehicles, new-generation stealth submarines and countermine vessels. The hurdles are numerous: a low-budget, drawn-out contract award process; insufficient and limited ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"What Could Threaten Indian Military Modernization?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s Aerospace 2017 coverage. Subscribe today to receive access to this, plus ongoing analysis of technologies and innovations driving the industry forward.