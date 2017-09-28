Senator May Insist New Air Force One Should Refuel in Flight If the White House is looking to cut costs on the Air Force One program by ditching the ability to refuel in flight, Congress may overrule him. The issue came up during a hearing to reconfirm Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asked Dunford about the U.S. Air Force’s decision not to include refueling capability in the next presidential aircraft, designed ...