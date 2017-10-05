Mali Receives Two Mi-35M Attack Helicopters Russian Helicopters delivered two Mi-35M attack helicopters to Mali under a contract with Rosoboronexport. “I am confident that the helicopters we delivered will help Mali to protect its sovereignty and fight against the universal threat of terrorism. I also would like to mention that the supply of Russian Mi-35M helicopters is another significant contribution to the development of military and technical cooperation between our two ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week in Defense, Oct. 5-12, 2017" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.