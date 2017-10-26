UH-1 Huey Approved for Foreign Military Sale to Czech Republic The Czech Republic could become the first export customer for Bell’s UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter following U.S. State Department approvals for a possible sale. According to the U.S. Defense Cooperation Security Agency (DSCA), Prague has requested to purchase 12 UH-1Ys along with engines, sensors, spares and support for $575 million as part of its program to replace its air force’s fleet of Mil Mi-24 attack ...