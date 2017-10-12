Speeding the Search for Surface-to-Air Missiles How much better is a computer at finding surface-to-air missiles (SAM) than are trained human analysts? Deep-learning tools can spot them 80 times faster, according to a study by University of Missouri researchers. The Center for Geospatial Intelligence (CGI) used a deep-learning neural network to spot air-defense sites over a wide area of southeastern China using imagery from DigitalGlobe. The network completed the task in 42 min., whereas ...