Potential U.S. FMS Deals Worth Up to $944 Million The U.S. State Department notified Congress Nov. 16 of potential foreign military sales (FMS) to Japan and NATO that are valued at roughly $944 million. Japan requested to purchase eight Standard Missile-3 (SM-3l) Block 1B missiles and 13 SM-3 Block 2A missiles for an estimated cost of $561 million. The potential sale would include technical assistance, engineering and logistical support services. “This proposed sale will contribute ...
