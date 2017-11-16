Malaysia Weighs Maritime Patrol Aircraft Options The Malaysian government is leaning toward accepting a Japanese offer of supplying four used Lockheed Martin P-3C Orions, while the air force considers stopgap measures for its long-standing maritime patrol requirement. A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) team is in Japan assessing the Orions, according to the head of the service, Gen. Affendi Buang. But the air force is not enthusiastic about the secondhand option, a top RMAF officer ...