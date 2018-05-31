India Advances S-400 Negotiations with Russia India has concluded negotiations with Russia to purchase five S-400 surface-to-air missile systems despite serious U.S. concerns. The deal is worth an estimated $6 billion. “Our negotiations, including the financial details on the deal, have been concluded and we hope to formally announce the deal in October during an annual summit between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi,” ...
