Boeing Wins Missile Defense Contracts The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has awarded Boeing a pair of missile defense contracts worth more than $1 billion. That includes a $1 billion contract to develop a Redesigned Kill Vehicle for the Ground-based Interceptors that are supposed to thwart incoming ICBMs in flight. MDA also awarded Boeing a $58.6 million, 35-month contract to demonstrate the Multi-Object Kill Vehicle (MOKV), designed to take on ICBMs with multiple warheads or ...
