Russia Prepares for Next Sarmat Missile Test The Russian military has confirmed that the launch of the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile revealed by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month was a silo ejection test. “The first launch of this missile took place at the end of December last year,” says the chief of general staff of the Russian armed forces, Gen. Valery Gerasimov. “Another silo ejection test is being prepared now at Plesetsk ...