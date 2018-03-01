India’s Tests Rustom-2 UAS India has successfully test-flown its homegrown Rustom-2—a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial system meant to strengthen the country’s homeland security. The heavy-duty unmanned aircraft system (UAS) flew on Feb. 25 from the Aeronautical Test Range at Chitradurga in the southern state of Karnataka, says a senior official at India’s state-run Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The flight was significant ...
