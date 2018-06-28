B-21 to Reach Design Milestone Late in 2018 One of the U.S. Air Force’s top acquisition programs, the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, will complete its critical design review (CDR) by year-end, a senior official says. Randall Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director, said June 25 at a Mitchell Institute Event that the service has completed the preliminary design review and soon will formally kick off a CDR. Once the program passes its CDR, the service will move onto ...
