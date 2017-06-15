Germany To Withdraw Tornado Aircraft from Turkey Germany will be moving its Panavia Tornado reconnaissance aircraft from Turkey to Jordan after a long-running diplomatic spat with Ankara. Germany’s six Tornados, which are used for reconnaissance missions along with an Airbus A310 tanker aircraft, are operating in support of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State (IS) and based at Incirlik Air Base in southeastern Turkey. However, repeated requests by the German government ...
