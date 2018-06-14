Germany Approves Heron-TP Lease Deal The German parliament on June 13 finally approved a €1 billion ($1.18 billion) deal to lease Heron-TP UAVs manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The deal was approved in the morning by the Bundestag Security Committee, the budget committee of the parliament. Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was present at the vote. The Social Democratic Party withdrew its objection to the acquisition of the Heron-TP UAVs after a new coalition ...