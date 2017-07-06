MBDA Test-Fires Sea Venom Anti-Ship Missile European missile manufacturer MBDA has completed the first test-firing of the Anglo-French Sea Venom lightweight anti-ship missile. The test took place in June at the Ile du Levant test range on France’s Mediterranean coastline from a Dauphin helicopter operated by the French defense procurement agency DGA, the company announced in a July 4 press release. The weapon was developed from the UK’s Future Anti-Surface Guided Weapon (Heavy) ...
