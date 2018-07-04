Will Singapore Choose the F-35? Singapore will select a replacement for the Lockheed Martin F-16 in the coming months, its defense minister says, identifying the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning as a candidate. “In the market you can only choose what is out there,” Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen says. “When air forces are choosing replacements, the usual suspects come up, whether it’s the Typhoons, F-35s, Sukhois or Chinese-made stealth fighters,” Ng was quoted by ...