Will Singapore Choose the F-35? Singapore will select a replacement for the Lockheed Martin F-16 in the coming months, its defense minister says, identifying the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning as a candidate. “In the market you can only choose what is out there,” Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen says. “When air forces are choosing replacements, the usual suspects come up, whether it’s the Typhoons, F-35s, Sukhois or Chinese-made stealth fighters,” Ng was quoted by ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
" The Week In Defense, July 5-12, 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.