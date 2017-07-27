Aero Vodochody Starts L-39NG Trainer Assembly Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody has begun assembly of four of its new L-39NG jet trainers in preparation for development and testing of the new-generation aircraft. Of the four aircraft, the first will serve as a prototype and two will be used for structural and fatigue testing. The fourth will be the preseries production model, which will be delivered to the first customer, the company says. The OEM has already flown an L-39NG ...