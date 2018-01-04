Can France Persuade Belgium To Waffle on Fighter Purchase? Uncertainty continues to surround France’s bid to sell Rafale fighter jets to Belgium, after Paris reportedly offered a fivefold increase in return on investment if Brussels selects the French fighter. Several Brussels newspapers say Paris is offering, through lobbying and a series of media articles, economic incentives of around €20 billion ($23.9 billion) if Belgium opts for the Rafale and the closer defense ...
