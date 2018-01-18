Indian Navy Plans To Purchase Third Aircraft Carrier India’s navy is planning to acquire a third carrier along with more than 50 foreign-built aircraft for the warship, to step up security amid increasing threats from rival nations. “There are plans to submit a proposal to the defense ministry to get a third aircraft carrier,” a senior government official says. He refused to divulge the time frame for the acquisition or its estimated cost. The navy already has ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week In Defense, Jan. 18-25, 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.