U.S. Approves Sale to Japan of SM-3 Missile Defense System The long-expected Japanese acquisition of the Raytheon SM-3 Block 2A ballistic-missile interceptor has begun, with the U.S. government approving the sale of four rounds. Developed in cooperation with Japan, SM-3 Block 2A is meant to ultimately equip eight Aegis destroyers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Five Japanese destroyers are already carrying SM-3 Block 1As for ballistic missile defense. A U.S. State Department ...