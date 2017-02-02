India Boosts Defense Budget India has increased its defense budget to 2.74 trillion rupees ($40.6 billion) for the financial year that starts April 1, up about 6% over 2016. The portion of that amount dedicated to capital expenditures for the military is up 10% to $12.8 billion. Last year, the defense ministry returned $5.3 billion from that account because it could not spend the full amount. “The increased allocation toward capital expenditure in the defense budget is a welcome ...
