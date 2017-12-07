Israel Customizing its Now-Operational F-35 Israel wants more Israeli-developed weapon and electronic warfare systems on its newly operational Lockheed Martin F-35 Adir stealth fighters. The nine aircraft already delivered to the Israeli Air Force (IAF) were declared fully operational by the force commander, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, on Dec. 6. The integration of some of Israel’s desired systems requires access to the “heart” of the stealth fighter’s ...