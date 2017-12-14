U.S., Lockheed Lead Defense Exports in 2016 Worldwide weapons sales rose again for the first time in seven years, with U.S.-based companies leading the pack. Sales of weapons and military services in 2016 increased 1.9% over 2015 and were 38% higher than in 2002, according to a Swedish think tank that tracks international weapon purchases. In particular, sales by U.S. firms jumped 4% to $217.2 billion in 2016. Lockheed Martin was first among U.S. providers that dominated the Stockholm ...